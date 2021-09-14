Fingerprint scanning in SU dining halls raises privacy concerns among students

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Housing, Meal Plan, and I.D. Card Services has implemented fingerprint scanning in dining halls for students with unlimited meal plans.

In an email sent to students with unlimited meal plans, the office said the new technology is supposed to reduce the time waiting in line. The email asked students to register their hands at Steele Hall 206 by Sept. 17.

Vir V. Phoha, an electrical engineering and computer science professor at SU’s College of Engineering and Computer Science, said the touchless fingerprint scanning can both reduce the exposure risks of COVID-19 and enhance the accuracy of the authentication process.

“Fingerprints are unique to an individual,” Phoha said. “In case of biometrics, you cannot share your biometrics with anybody else.”

But multiple students using unlimited meal plans this fall said they believe logging their fingerprints is unnecessary.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea, because biometrics are very personal and private information to me,” said Zell Vidal, a senior studying finance and information management and technology. “Giving that to the university is a line that I’m personally not comfortable crossing.”

“If you got arrested or something, maybe that’s when you give a fingerprint,” said Colin Hardy, a junior studying sport analytics at SU’s Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics. “But to have access to food, which is like a pretty basic right, I don’t know why you need your fingerprint.”

While the housing and meal plan office said utilizing hand screening could reduce the time for students with unlimited meal plans to wait in line, students are worried about how their biometrics information will be handled.

“Waiting in line is such a minor inconvenience,” said Hardy, who also said giving up your fingerprint could become a “major inconvenience if that thing gets out.”



The university revealed in February that the names and Social Security numbers of nearly 10,000 SU students, alumni and applicants had been compromised due to a data breach after someone gained unauthorized access to an employee’s email account in September 2020. SU did not immediately notify the impacted individuals.

“With last year’s incident with social security card, like someone breaching in and getting all our Social Security information, that was a very big scare,” said Haley Tomasso, a senior public health major at Falk College. “So the last thing you need is for something like that to happen again, but now they have our fingerprints.”

Many students said they would still prefer to use the GET mobile application to dine in the university’s dining halls. It is unknown whether students with the unlimited meal plan will be able to opt for using QR code through the GET app rather than the finger scanner.

Vidal said they like the GET app because it provides access to the dining hall without compromising the safety of those working in the dining halls.

“Even though it may be convenient, sometimes there are certain things that shouldn’t be given up for convenience,” Vidal said. “Such as your bodily autonomy and your right to privacy.”

A representative from SU’s Business, Finance and Administrative Services did not provide a response to The Daily Orange.

