How federal DACA ruling impacts undocumented immigrants in Syracuse

A federal district judge in Texas ruled against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in July, preventing the federal government from accepting new applications. In this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, Asst. News Editor Richard Perrins discusses what the ruling means for undocumented immigrants in the Syracuse area.

Also in this episode, Asst. News Digital Editor Shantel Guzman talks about the 2021 Lockerbie Scholars and Culture Editor Louis Platt gives advice on how to find off-campus housing for next year.

Our host and Podcast Editor is Moriah Humiston, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Abby Weiss is our digital editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

