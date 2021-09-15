Everything to know about Class of 2020 commencement weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University is hosting its 2020 commencement ceremony this Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Carrier Dome. Each home school and college will also host its own ceremonies before or after commencement.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Doctoral Hooding Ceremony — 5 p.m. in Hendricks Chapel

School of Architecture — 5:30 p.m. in Slocum Auditorium in Slocum Hall

Advertisement





College of Visual and Performing Arts — 5 p.m. in Tan Auditorium in the National Veterans Resource Center

College of Engineering and Computer Science — 6:15 p.m. in Goldstein Auditorium in Schine Student Center

Sunday, Sept. 19

College of Law — 8 a.m. in Dineen Hall

Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs — 1 p.m. in Tan Auditorium in the National Veterans Resource Center

College of Arts and Sciences — 1 p.m. in Tan Auditorium in the National Veterans Resource Center

Newhouse School of Public Communications — 1 p.m. in Goldstein Auditorium in Schine Student Center

Falk College — 1 p.m. in Grant Auditorium in Falk College

University College — 1 p.m. in University College, Room 307

School of Information Studies — 1 p.m. in Panasci Lounge in Schine Student Center

Whitman School of Management — 1 p.m. in the Ilene and David Flaum Grand Hall in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management

School of Education — 1 p.m. in Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium in Newhouse 3

In addition to the commencement ceremonies, SU has a Class of 2020 Commencement Celebration weekend planned starting this Friday.

Friday, Sept. 17

A welcome home reception will take place on the Quad from 6:30-9 p.m. for graduates and their families. The event will have food, music and a special toast to the Class of 2020.

Saturday, Sept. 18

SU will host a tailgate and reunion at the Schine Student Center from 9:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the football game against the University of Albany, which begins at noon in the Carrier Dome. Families and graduates are welcome to the reunion and tailgates.

Additionally, Orange After Dark is holding a movie night on the field outside of the Women’s Building. Students and graduates are advised to bring their own blankets and chairs, and snacks will be provided. Tickets are not necessary for the event.

Sunday, Sept. 19

The Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony will take place in the Dome at 10 a.m. The doors to the stadium open at 8 a.m. If graduates are late, they may not receive a turf seat until the ceremony has reached an appropriate break or stopping point. Caps and gowns are required attire for graduates. If students do not have their caps and gowns with an appropriate tassel from 2020, they can go to the lower level of the Campus Store for assistance.

Graduates can enter the stadium through gates E, F, G, H, N or P. Graduates should be seated by 9:15 a.m., and they may choose their own seat on the turf. The ceremony will be approximately two hours long, and it will also be live-streamed.

The stadium has a clear bag policy, and all guests and graduates will walk through a metal detector.

Graduates can get cap and gown portraits taken on the Quad anytime from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Though graduates are expected to pre-register for these events, walk-ins will be welcome as long as they meet the university’s COVID-19 protocols.

Logistics and COVID-19 protocols

Maya Goosmann | Digital Design Director

Pre-screening will also take place on Friday, Saturday and on Sunday from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

All graduates and guests must wear masks at all times during events regardless of vaccination status.

Check-in is required for all graduates and guests. SU recommends that individuals check in on Friday. Check-in will take place on Friday at Huntington Beard Crouse Hall from 4-6 p.m. After 6:30 p.m., check-in will either be held at HBC or in front of the Physics Building on the Quad.

On Saturday, people can check in at the Schine Student Center from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Graduates and guests may check-in at the Goldstein Alumni and Faculty Center if they wish to go to the smaller and quieter check-in location away from Schine.

