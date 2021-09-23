6 events you can attend this weekend besides Juice Jam

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Juice Jam returns to Skytop Field this Sunday, but the outdoor concert featuring hip hop and pop artists may not pique the interest of everyone.

The Daily Orange compiled a list of activities, concerts and sporting events in the area to check out if this concert is not your jam.

Westcott Street Cultural Fair

On Sunday, Sept. 26, the Westcott Street Cultural Fair returns for it’s 29th year. The fair, held on Westcott Street and stretching from Dell Street to Concord Place, begins at noon and will take place regardless of weather. The festivities include a used book sale, magicians and more than 120 vendors. The fair is put on to promote a strong sense of community among the diverse Westcott neighborhood, according to a press release.

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers’ “Remember This Tour” will stop in Syracuse at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater Sunday evening. The show is sure to include some nostalgic throwbacks as well as some of their newer songs created since the band got back together in 2019 after six years apart. The show will start at 6 p.m., beginning with Kelsea Ballerini, who is opening for The Jonas Brothers. Lawn tickets are selling for around $30, but for dedicated fans, front-row seats are $300 and up.

Ithaca Farmers Market

On Sundays, the Ithaca Farmers Market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 545 Third St. The market, located at Steamboat Landing, is the perfect place to browse artisanal goods including paintings, sculptures and gifts. Also, for those who need to stock up on fresh produce or baked goods, the farmer’s market also hosts vendors from many upstate farms.

Everson Museum of Art

On view at the Everson Museum now are five exhibits: “From Soup to Nuts,” “AbStranded,” “Cheryl Dunn: Licking the Bowl,” “Mutual Affection: The Victoria Schonfeld Collection,” “Beyond the Blue” and “UNIQUE.” The latter closes on Sunday, so it’s visitors’ last chance to see those works from central New York artists with disabilities.

Ice Skating

The Tennity Ice Skating Pavilion is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. this Sunday for open skating. The center is on South Campus at 511 Skytop Rd. and students can get there by taking the Centro buses. Admission and skate rental is free for all SU and SUNY-ESF students with their student ID.

Women’s Soccer

At 1 p.m., the women’s soccer team will take on Wake Forest at the SU Soccer Stadium. The Orange have lost their last two games against Connecticut and Notre Dame, but they have another game on Thursday against Louisville before they face Wake Forest on Sunday. Last time SU played Wake Forest in 2019 SU won 2-1, so this game should be an exciting event for SU students.