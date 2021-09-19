COVID-19 cases are high at Syracuse University. More students are testing positive every day. It’s clear that university’s safety precautions this year are not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus, so the SU community — including students, administration and faculty — must do more.

With maskless students at SU football games, large house parties across campus and jam-packed concerts, many students seem to have forgotten about the severity of COVID-19.

SU contact tracers still email the students if someone in their class has tested positive. But many students disregard those emails and continue attending classes. While SU constantly sends students emails telling us to “keep our community safe” by wearing masks indoors and outdoors whenever around others, an email can only do so much.

Additionally, because SU underestimated the amount of students that would get COVID and need to isolate, some students who live off campus have had to isolate in their off-campus housing for some time.

Realistically, many do not abide by SU quarantine requirements and may engage in activities that could get other students sick and put the greater Syracuse community at risk. There is essentially no accountability for off-campus students who may be inclined to break quarantine. SU must do something about this.

Cases have been high since students arrived on campus in late August. While cases have slightly declined recently, they are still at an alarming number. Personally, I feel more at risk of getting COVID-19 this year than in any semester previously.

With all of this being said, I know most students are tired of staying home and are unhappy that COVID-19 is impacting our entire college experience. My entire freshman year social life consisted of my friends and me sitting in our rooms, and many students had similar experiences. Last year, if there were more than five people in the lounge of the dorm, we would be yelled at or written up for a violation.

We missed out on opportunities to meet other students. This entire experience is extremely difficult, but we’re never going to have one normal year without COVID-19 if we all don’t start taking it seriously.

I’m not suggesting we go back to all of the rules and regulations that were in place last year. But SU should require students to get tested one to two times a week, even if the student is vaccinated. The random surveillance testing they do is proving to not be enough. We need to face the reality that vaccinated students are getting and spreading COVID-19.

The best way that the SU community can help minimize the impact of COVID-19 is to wear a mask, get tested and remain vigilant.

Melanie Wilder is a sophomore policy studies and information management double major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].