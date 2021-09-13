Centro will no longer provide transportation on SU campus after 8 p.m.

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Effective Monday, Centro will no longer provide transportation services on Syracuse University’s campus after 8 p.m due to an ongoing staff shortage.

Centro schedules between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. will remain unchanged, said Kris Klinger, SU’s senior associate vice president for auxiliary services, in a campus-wide email. But students who take Centro buses during the peak time should expect increased delays since Centro will not be able to add extra buses to these routes.

“We want to reassure our riders that this reduced schedule is temporary, and we will resume services as our workforce allows,” said Steven Koegel, Centro’s vice president of communications and business planning, in a statement regarding service adjustment Wednesday.

Centro needs to hire between 35-40 drivers as soon as possible, according to the statement.

The university’s Parking and Transportation Services has arranged additional ‘Cuse Trolleys to fill the shuttle routes to South Campus between 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., Klinger said. These shuttles will run approximately every 15 minutes from 7:30 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Meanwhile, all students with a valid permit will be allowed to use any Orange parking lot after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, except during Carrier Dome events. This includes the following parking spaces:

Comstock Avenue Garage

College Place lot

Harrison lot

Henry lot

Irving Avenue Hill lot

Ostrom lot

Raynor Avenue lot

Standart West lot

University Avenue North and South lot

Women’s Building North and South lot

Manley Field House North and South lots

South Campus Housing lots

Skytop lot

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we adjust to the Centro service reductions and work to do all we can to mitigate disruption to our community,” Klinger said.

