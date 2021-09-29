Board of Trustees adds 3 representatives, 2 will hold newly created positions

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Board of Trustees added three new representatives, two of which were appointed to recently created positions.

Amaar Asif was elected to be the board’s student representative by the Student Association on Sept. 9. He will be one of two undergraduate student representatives on the board.

Asif, a senior studying biology and neuroscience, has previously worked in other undergraduate roles at SU. Last year, Asif was the chair of the academic affairs for SA. Currently, he serves as the vice president of finance for Phi Delta Epsilon, an international medical fraternity.

Maithreyee Dubé leads the Institute for Veterans and Military Families enrollment services at Syracuse University. Dubé will join the board as the staff representative, which is one of the newly created positions, according to an SU news release.

Before Dubé’s current position at the IVMF, she worked in the School of Education for three years, according to the news release.

Dubé is an SU alumna at multiple levels. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology, her masters of business administration and a certificate of advanced study from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, the release said.

Ryan Marquette will fill another newly created position — the law student representative. He is a third-year law student in the College of Law, as well as a student in the master of public administration program in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

Outside of the Board of Trustees, Marquette previously served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army and president of multiple military-oriented groups. He is currently a member of the Syracuse Law Review.

“These representatives of the campus community bring diverse backgrounds and insights to the board and its various committees,” the news release said. “Their contributions and voices will help the university implement strategic objectives in support of its mission and vision.”