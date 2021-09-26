Black Civil War veterans honored at Oakwood Cemetery on Saturday

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

James Jameson and other Black Civil War veterans, many of whom are in unmarked graves, were honored at Oakwood Cemetery on Saturday.

Jameson, originally from Syracuse, enlisted in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, which was the first African American troop in the Civil War. Recruitment for the regiment began in February 1863, shortly after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Historic Oakwood Cemetery Preservation Association hosted the ceremony. State Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, who attended the ceremony, thanked David Haas and other members of HOCPA who took the time to uncover the stories of these men so the Syracuse community can honor them.

“We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to these men who gave their bravery and their courage and their time and in many cases, their lives,” May said.

Sharon Owens, the deputy mayor of Syracuse, also honored Jameson during the ceremony.

“Mr. Jameson … stood up magnificently to that challenge to fight on behalf of a country but more so for their own freedom and that of their family for this nation,” Owens said. “It is an honor today to stand here today to recognize that service, and it is a tragedy that it took so long because they as many other African American people step forward as the first to do something that in the minds of many people made no sense.”

The Historic Oakwood Cemetery Preservation Association hosted the ceremony. Wendy Wang| Asst. Photo Editor

Owens thanked the community for allowing her to attend the ceremony. Nitch Jones, pastor at Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church, followed Owens with a speech honoring the veterans.

“Today we say the names of these heroes. Today we honor the lives of soldiers. Today we give them the honorable ceremony they deserved,” Jones said. “Although they are not being laid to rest in Arlington, although they are not being laid to rest in the veterans memorial cemetery. They have the distinct honor to be laid to rest surrounded by a community of other heroes, warriors, and world changers right here in the great historic Oakwood Cemetery.”

Jones ended his speech with a message to the Syracuse community to look at Jameson as a role model. Jameson made a difference at a young age, Jones said.

The ceremony closed with a rendition of “Taps,” a bugle melody typically played at military funerals. Jameson’s headstone was one unmarked gravestone that is now named, said Rick Naylor, president of HOCPA, who also said that the association will continue to get gravestones for the veterans’ gravesites that remain unmarked at Oakwood Cemetery.