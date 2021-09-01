Beat writers agree that Syracuse will secure close win over Ohio

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse travels to Athens, Ohio, to open its 2021 season after a 1-10 record last year — the program’s worst record since 2005. The Orange are stronger than they were at the start of last season. Super senior Josh Black, who’s entering his sixth season, said this was the best offseason training camp he’s been a part of.

Here’s what our beat writers predict will happen when Syracuse faces the Bobcats on Saturday evening:

Roshan Fernandez (0-0)

A clean slate

Syracuse 24, Ohio 17

Head coach Dino Babers said this year’s team “would get after the team from last year” if the two faced off, and reiterated that he feels more confident in this current group. Syracuse has all the pieces — on paper, at least — to avoid its first loss to a Mid-American Conference team since 2008 against Akron. The defense settled into the 3-3-5, and the offensive line improved. Quarterback Tommy DeVito said he has more trust in the lineman in front of him, and the Orange have what seems to be a viable alternate option in Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader. Babers emphasized that this is a brand new season and a clean slate for the Orange to “start painting the portrait.” He called this a difficult game, perhaps more difficult than Syracuse would like for a season-opener after a 1-10 season, but the Orange should be able to get the job done.

Advertisement





Anish Vasudevan (0-0)

Revival tour, premiere show

Syracuse 20, Ohio 10

The Orange are in the second season of using the 3-3-5, the first with a spring of preparation. Defensive players throughout camp said this added time studying the set — which they didn’t get because of COVID-19 protocols last season — has led to a deeper understanding that should start to translate onto the field. Syracuse is returning 10 out of its 11 defensive starters, who now all have a year under their belt in the unique experiment which backfired. Ohio is the test of whether this system is still viable or if the Orange need to return to a simpler approach.

Syracuse’s defense should cause Ohio some issues, but SU’s offense might sputter at the beginning. Babers announced that DeVito would be starting in the latest depth chart, starting over Shrader, who might also get playing time. But DeVito hasn’t been in between the white lines on Saturday since Oct. 10, 2020. He might take some time to find weapons like Taj Harris on the field. But if Syracuse can stop Ohio’s offense, DeVito — or Shrader — should be able to finish some drives in the end zone.

Connor Smith (0-0)

This isn’t 2008

Syracuse 31, Ohio 21

Babers said this week that Ohio will play this week-one matchup like a “bowl game.” It’s the Bobcats’ first game under new head coach Tim Albin, and the team was picked to finish second in the MAC’s Eastern Division. They’re also hosting an ACC school for the first time ever, which should make for an exciting atmosphere at Peden Stadium.

But Syracuse hasn’t lost to a MAC team since 2008 — when the Orange lost 42-28 at home to Akron. SU has played a team from the conference eight out of the 12 seasons since and hasn’t lost one of those games. To open the 2018 season, Syracuse traveled to Western Michigan and won 55-42, with both DeVito and Eric Dungey seeing playing time at quarterback. Babers may play two quarterbacks again on Saturday, and the result should more closely resemble 2018 than it will 2008.