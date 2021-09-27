Artists, students enjoy return of in-person concerts at Juice Jam 2021

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

When asked what it was like to perform in Syracuse for the first time, Audrey Nuna didn’t mince words.

“I personally had a f*cking blast,” Nuna said.

Sunday marked the first in-person Juice Jam, presented by University Union, in two years. UU hosted last year’s concert virtually. This year’s lineup included four artists in the hip-hop and pop genres: Audrey Nuna, Bea Miller, Jack Harlow and B.o.B. To mark the occasion, students made sure to show out and show up at Skytop Field.

Before any artists took the stage, Aux Cord Wars, a DJ collective, entertained guests who arrived early with karaoke and throwback songs like “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus and “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj. The DJ collective performed in between sets and threw Juice Jam merchandise, including bandanas and T-shirts, into the crowd throughout the concert.

Audrey Nuna took the stage after and came out to a few hundred people in the audience. She wore an all-white outfit, including a jacket adorned with silver accents, with two long braids. Nuna kicked off her performance with her defiant anthem “Cool Kids,” a song from her newest album “a liquid breakfast,” which came out in May 2021.

During her set, the singer and rapper introduced herself to the crowd, telling them that she’s from New Jersey and allergic to cats. She had the students yell as loud as possible as she listed their class years, which got the crowd engaged.

Along with her high energy songs “Top Again” and “Comic Sans,” the Korean American artist also performed some of her more mellow songs like “Space.”

Nuna’s set finished off with her most-streamed song to date, “damn Right,” telling the audience that she wanted to see them fired up for the song. The crowd abided, and Nuna thanked Syracuse as she exited.

After her performance, Nuna told The Daily Orange that when it comes to thinking creatively, both music and fashion intertwine.

“I wanna do New York Fashion Week with my own clothes and make the music for it,” she said. “I think they’re interconnected. I think everything creative comes from the same wavelength in your body.”

Bea Miller took the stage second, just as more students were starting to arrive on South Campus.

As the former “X Factor” contestant performed songs like “it’s not u it’s me” and “I Wanna Know,” an NOTD song featuring Miller, the crowd became more lively, jumping up and down in unison.

Miller stopped her set in its tracks when she noticed a girl wearing a birthday tiara. She got the girl’s name and got the audience to say happy birthday all together.

After Miller closed her set with “hate u cuz i don’t,” Aux Cord Wars once again took the stage during the intermission, bringing students up to the stage and taking song requests.

As the crowd of students chanted his name, B.o.B performed his 2010 hit song “Airplanes.”

Eizabeth Billman | Senior Staff Photographer

When the clock hit 3:15 p.m., the Atlanta DJ collective introduced fellow Georgian B.o.B.

“Give it up for one of Atlanta’s best rappers, B.o.B,” the collective howled together.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., came ready for Juice Jam, and proved it by opening his set with his song “Ready.”

Along with his songs like “So Good” and “HeadBand,” he also rapped his part of “Price Tag,” a Jessie J song he’s featured on.

A chant suddenly started in the crowd for B.o.B to play “Airplanes,” his 2010 hit song. B.o.B told audience members to put one finger up in the air. After following his command, the rapper waited to play the song until the mass of students began chanting his name. As the opening seconds of “Airplanes” kicked in, the audience sang Hayley Williams’ part of the song in unison.

Before B.o.B left the stage, he had a message for the crowd heading back to campus.

“Don’t drink and drive, just smoke and thrive.”

What’s poppin’, Juice Jam? Jack Harlow closes the show with his Grammy-nominated song. pic.twitter.com/v9rLZrawaH — Siron Thomas (@sironthomas) September 26, 2021

While the crowd waited for Jack Harlow to arrive, the DJs returned to the stage. Along with continuing to invite students to the stage and allowing them to play music of their choosing, the pair also teased the crowd by asking if they were ready to see Harlow. About 20 minutes after B.o.B left the stage, it was time for the headline performance.

The crowd of what started as a few hundred students bolstered to thousands, cheering in full force as the first few seconds of “Tyler Herro” kicked in.

Harlow also took time to perform some covers that resonated with the audience, including “Fireflies” by Owl City. While the crowd seemed confused initially by the song choice, they quickly joined in, singing along with hands in the air.

Harlow took a break to tell the audience it was his first time in Syracuse, that he was on tour, but after Juice Jam he would be able to take a day off.

“I wanna cap everything off with y’all,” Harlow said to the crowd.

Headliner Jack Harlow brought energy to his Juice Jam performance, which he said was capping off multiple days of touring.

Eizabeth Billman | Senior Staff Photographer

Then Harlow started performing “I WANNA SEE SOME ASS.” As the bass boomed through the speakers, the song was met with instant approval as students began singing along.

The Louisville rapper played some of his newest singles like “Black on Black,” featuring Pooh Shiesty, and “INDUSTRY BABY,” by Lil Nas X and featuring Harlow. Before rapping his portion of “INDUSTRY BABY,” Harlow shouted out his co-collaborator.

“Does this university have any love for Lil Nas X? Does Syracuse have any love for Lil Nas X?” Harlow said.

Along with his newer and popular songs, Harlow also made sure to play his older songs like “GHOST,” which he said he hoped would reveal some of his “day one fans.”

To close off the show, Harlow played his Grammy-nominated hit “WHATS POPPIN,” as the crowd sang along without missing a beat. He introduced the song in a classically optimistic Jack Harlow fashion.

“I want this to be the best performance of this song I’ve done at any university,” Harlow said.