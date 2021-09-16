650 days later: What return to Carrier Dome meant for Syracuse football fans

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Just in time for Syracuse’s home opener, the Carrier Dome returned to full capacity after a quiet year and a half. In this episode of the Daily Orange Sportscast, we discuss what the return of crowds inside the stadium last Saturday means fo the Syracuse football community.

Through interviews with seasoned tailgaters and former president of Otto’s Army Jonathan Danilich, The D.O. dissects what the last 650 days have been like for dedicated fans and Otto’s Army’s plans for this year.

Our host is Arabdho Majumder, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Adam Wolff is our music producer, Nick Luttrell is our podcast producer and Abby Weiss is our digital editor.

Listen on Spotify:

Advertisement





Listen on Anchor:

Listen on Apple Podcasts: