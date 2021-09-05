5 events in Syracuse to look into for Latinx Heritage Month

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, and there are many opportunities to get involved on- and off-campus to celebrate. The Daily Orange compiled a list of events celebrating Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month in the Syracuse community through Oct. 15.

Paving the Way: Alumni Series with Amy Quichiz ’17 — Sept. 30

Writer Amy Quichiz is participating in a discussion on campus at the end of the month. The 2017 graduate of the College of Arts and Sciences has written for publications like Elite Daily and Bold Latina, and she founded Veggie Mijas, a collective for women, trans folk, and gender non-conforming people of color who are interested in a plant-based lifestyle. Quichiz’s talk will cover her experiences as a queer Latina woman, and it will be held in room 500 in the Hall of Languages at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Torneo de Futbol — Oct. 2

Torneo de Futbol returns for the third annual tournament Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Barnes Center at The Arch. The indoor soccer tournament has a ten-team limit and five players minimum per team, and it is part of SU’s on-campus celebrations for Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month in partnership with the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Barnes Center at The Arch. Registration for the tournament is open on the IMLeagues website until the morning of Sept. 27.

Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month and Third Annual LGBTQ+ History Month Potash Keynote: Ariana Brown and Alan Pelaez Lopez — Oct. 14

Closing out SU’s on-campus Latinx Hispanic Heritage month events will be a keynote address on Thursday, Oct. 14, featuring Ariana Brown and Alan Pelaez Lopez. Brown is a queer Black Mexican American poet whose poems focus on Black girlhood and queer Black personhood in Mexican American spaces. Lopez published their debut poetry collection in February 2020 and in addition to being an artist. The Office of Multicultural Affairs and the LGBTQ Resource Center will be jointly hosting the event, which will be held at the Watson Hall Theater from 7-8:30 p.m.

ESF Office of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity and the College of Law: A Conversation with Sylvia Mendez — Oct. 14

The SUNY-ESF Office of Inclusion will collaborate with the Syracuse University College of Law to host Sylvia Mendez on Thursday, Oct. 14. Mendez, a Civil Rights activist, won the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for her actions towards ending segregation, including playing a key role in Mendez v. Westminster School District. The 1947 court case paved the way for the historic Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education, which was decided seven years later. The conversation will run from 11:50 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. and will be both in person at the SU College of Law Gray Ceremonial Courtroom as well as on Zoom, where viewers will have to register in advance.

Corazón del Barrio (Heart of the Barrio) exhibit at La Casita Cultural Center — open through April

La Casita Cultural Center held a grand opening on Sept. 18 to celebrate its first exhibit of 2021. The ceremony for “Corazón del Barrio” included music, poetry and salsa performers. The exhibit is open through April and provides community members an opportunity to peek into the lives of Syracuse’s Latinx community with over 100 photos, videos and memorabilia preserved by La Casita over its 10-year history on display. La Casita’s art gallery is located within its warehouse building in Westside Syracuse. The gallery offers tours in English and Spanish. Due to COVID-19, visits are available by appointment only by contacting [email protected], and proof of vaccination is required.