XC STAFFER DRAFT

Syracuse men’s and women’s cross country teams commenced the fall season with resounding victories at the Harry Lang Invitational hosted by Colgate.

SU runners claimed all five top spots in the men’s race as well as six of the top seven spots in the women’s race.

Freshman Kevin Robertson secured first place in the men’s race with a time of 19:39.5, with fellow freshman Ethan Wechsler crossing seconds later at 19:44.2. Senior Jack Whetstone (19:52.0), followed by sophomore Nathan Lawler (20:03.5) and junior Matthew Dragon (20:33.8) rounded out the top five. The Orange were victorious with 15 points to the Raiders’ 40.

On the women’s side, freshman Olivia Joly crossed the line second with a time of 18:20.3. The next five Orange runners finished within a minute of each other to round out the scoring. Redshirt freshman Emily Nugent led the pack at 18:31.3, followed by freshman Maddie Heintz (18:35.3), junior Siobhan O’Keefe (18:58.2), freshman Bethany Steiner (19:02.5), and freshman Caroline Kirby placed seventh (19:08.7) giving Syracuse 20 points to Colgate’s 40. Colgate’s Sophia Manners won the women’s race at 18:03.2.

Despite the recruiting class’ challenges with COVID-19, the Orange had six freshmen in the top-eleven overall at the opening invitational.

Both teams will be back on the racecourse on Friday, Sept. 10 to compete in the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational hosted by Penn State.