3 Syracuse events to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, is this Saturday. This anniversary is less than two weeks removed from the final evacuation of U.S. troops from Afghanistan — marking the end of a nearly 20-year invasion and war in the country.

To mark the anniversary of 9/11, Syracuse University, the city of Syracuse and other locations in the greater Syracuse area are hosting in-person, virtual and hybrid commemoration events. The Daily Orange compiled a list of events happening Saturday — most beginning around 8:45 a.m. or 8:46 a.m., when the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center — that SU, SUNY-ESF and Syracuse community members can attend.

9/11 Memorial Service — Hendricks Chapel

Saturday morning, the Rev. Brian Konkol — dean of Hendricks Chapel — and chaplains from the chapel will hold a memorial service in honor of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11. The event will begin at 8:46 a.m. and will include musical tributes and a reflection from Chancellor Kent Syverud. In honor of the 20th anniversary, 20 chimes will be rung and 20 candles will be lit. The SU Brass Ensemble and student vocal ensembles organized by José (Peppie) Calvar of the College of Visual and Performing Arts will play during the ceremony.

“Over the past 20 years we have witnessed both beauty and brokenness, and by pausing to gather and reflect as a campus community, we hope to spark and sustain healing and hope for all those committed to serving as instruments of peace,” Rev. Konkol said.

While all students, staff and community members can attend in-person, community members can also choose to attend a live streamed version of the memorial service on Zoom. The ceremony will end at 9:30 a.m., and pre-registration is not required.

The town of DeWitt will be honoring victims of the 9/11 attacks over Zoom on Saturday at 2 p.m.

9/11 Ceremony Live Stream — Town of DeWitt

The town of DeWitt will live stream its 9/11 ceremony on Facebook this Saturday. The event will commence at 2 p.m. and will honor all those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Those who wish to attend are asked to use the live stream, as only ceremony participants and officials will be on-site at DeWitt’s 9/11 memorial.

Cicero Fire Department 9/11 Memorial Service — Eastwood Firefighter Memorial Park

The Cicero Fire Department will hold a memorial service at Eastwood Firefighter Memorial Park. The three-hour event will include five moments of silence at 8:45 a.m., 9:02 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m, coinciding with some of the major points in time as the tragedy unfolded. The memorial is open to the public, with a dedicated service starting at 9:15 a.m.