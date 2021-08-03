Syracuse women’s soccer announces 20-game schedule for 2021 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse women’s soccer released its 20-game schedule for fall 2021. The schedule includes ten nonconference matchups and ten Atlantic Coast Conference contests.

SU begins its season with two exhibition matches, hosting Army and Lafayette College on Aug. 10 and 12, respectively, before welcoming the University at Albany to kick off its 18-game regular season on Aug. 19 in Syracuse.

The Orange begin ACC play on Sept. 18 with an away game against Notre Dame before hosting Louisville five days later for their first home conference matchup.

Syracuse travels to Florida State, a team whose only loss last season came in the NCAA Women’s College Cup final, on Oct. 7.

SU’s conference play also includes a game against Virginia, who were semifinalists in the College Cup last May, at home on Oct. 10. Clemson and Duke, who also reached the quarterfinals in last season’s NCAA tournament, both face Syracuse in October.

The Orange ended the fall and spring 2020-2021 season with a 1-7 record. All eight of Syracuse’s games were played in conference last season, with one being canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.

Head coach Nicky Thrasher Adams is entering her third season at the helm of Syracuse. Adams was appointed in 2019 following the ten-year tenure of Phil Wheddon as SU’s head coach. Syracuse is 4-18-2 with only two ACC wins since her arrival.