Syracuse volleyball announces 2021 schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse volleyball released its 30-match schedule for the upcoming fall season. It includes 18 Atlantic Coast Conference matchups and four regular season tournaments, totaling 12 nonconference matchups.

SU begins its season by hosting a tournament in the Women’s Building on Aug. 27-28 that features Albany, Buffalo and UConn. In the following weekends, SU will travel to nonconference tournaments hosted by Yale (Sept. 3-4), Iowa (Sept. 9-11) and Mississippi State (Sept. 17-19), respectively. While in Starkville, Mississippi, the Orange will face Jackson State — one of five 2020 NCAA tournament teams SU will face.

The Orange open ACC play on Sept. 22, when they travel to Boston College. The Orange swept the Eagles in their only two matchups last season without dropping a set. Later that weekend, SU will visit Durham, North Carolina, to take on Duke, who they defeated in five sets last season.

On Oct. 1, Syracuse will return home to face Wake Forest, a team the Orange swept 3-0 in the only matchup between the two last season.

Advertisement



Other notable ACC opponents for the Orange include Notre Dame (Oct. 8), Louisville (Oct. 10), Georgia Tech (Oct. 22) and Pittsburgh (Nov. 12), who were the only ACC teams to qualify for the NCAA Tournament this past spring. All four teams were in the top 25 in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings on Apr. 26.

The Orange ended the 2020-21 season with a record of 7-9, competing in a shortened schedule consisting only of conference games due to COVID-19 protocols.

Head coach Leonid Yelin enters his 10th season with the Orange and 30th overall. Yelin led SU to the NCAA Tournament in 2018, its most recent appearance.