SU allows students to visit other dorms, lifts many dining hall restrictions

Over the summer, Syracuse University changed its policies for residence halls and dining centers.

Dining halls:

During the summer sessions, SU removed the plastic bags and takeout boxes from dining halls, which were previously available for students to take outside of the dining halls.

The dining halls also took down the plastic shields on the meal lines, allowing students to retrieve food for themselves. Students were also required to dine inside over the summer.

SU lifted many of the previous dining center policies that it put in place during the pandemic, said Jennifer Horvath, communications director of SU’s Business, Finance and Administrative Services, in an email.

Food Services, however, is still discussing students’ options for takeout. It anticipates offering takeout options “in some capacity” at the five on-campus dining halls, Horvath said.

The meal options at Goldstein Student Center also changed during the summer, Horvath said. They now include a fast-casual Mexican concept and an overhaul to the menu of the center’s ramen restaurant, now known as Menbachi.

The university also changed its meal plan options for the 2021-2022 semester, including unlimited swipe options and “block” meal plans. Students will only be able to use the meal swipes at the five Main Campus dining halls. Campus cafes, Schine Dining and Goldstein Dining will accept payment through dining dollars and ‘CUSE Cash instead.

Residence halls:

SU students may visit residence halls that they do not live in as guests, as long as they stay within capacity limits, said Terra Peckskamp, senior director of the Office of Student Living, during a resident adviser training session on Monday.

In July, SU lifted guest restrictions for students who lived in Haven Hall, Ernie Davis Hall and South Campus apartments. These guest policies will continue for all residence halls and South Campus during the fall semester, Peckskamp said.

Maya Goosmann | Digital Design Editor

Guests will be limited to current SU or SUNY-ESF community members, who will be required to tap their SU ID at the Residential Community Safety Officer station when entering the residence halls, Peckskamp said. Exceptions will be made during the move-in period for people who assist students during move-in. The RCSO will electronically register the guests with the resident host who lives in the building.

All guests will be required to follow the university’s public health guidelines during their visits. The number of guests cannot exceed double the number of bed spaces in the host’s room. For South Campus apartments, the capacity limits are four, six, and eight people for one, two, and three bedroom apartments, respectively.