Making last-minute changes to your schedule? Here are some class recommendations

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Building your class schedule can be tricky, and it almost always leads to last-minute alterations and additions. The Daily Orange compiled a list of classes from a few interesting subjects that still have a reliable number of open seats available.

FST 102 — Food Fights: Contemporary Food Issues

There won’t be food thrown across the classroom as you debate your classmates about food systems in the United States, but this introduction to food studies concepts will make you a well-rounded consumer. From learning about migrant labor systems within the country to discussing the local dairy industry, you’re bound to leave this class with a deeper appreciation for the food you pick up from the dining halls or supermarkets.

BIO 106 — Ocean Life

Now would be a great time to consider taking your fall semester under the sea. BIO 106 offers some flexibility with a last-minute addition or change to your schedule because of its multiple available sections. Ranging from introductory marine life biology to the conservation issues of today, this class has it all – except maybe Nemo.

ENG 156 — Interpretation of Games

If you’re looking to take your love of games to the next level, Interpretation of Games may be the class for you. From pingpong to modern games, this course critically analyzes games as texts, focusing on several aspects of gaming including design, interface and structures of play. ENG 156 also compares modern games to older games such as chess, giving students the chance to see how many aspects of gaming have stayed the same throughout the past few centuries.

Advertisement





ENG 217 — Introductory Fiction Workshop

Have you had an idea for a story in the back of your head for years but lacked the time or motivation to work on it? Introductory Fiction Workshop will provide you with both. In this course, students submit original short stories of any genre and receive written and verbal feedback from their peers and professor. With a formal writing setting to get your creative juices flowing, you may discover an eye for plot and way with words you didn’t know you had!

HOA 300 — History of Art: Art After the Second World War

Now is your chance to stock up on art history facts to impress your family and friends with when you return home over Thanksgiving break. But, if your intentions are true and you want to learn about the likes of Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, or dive into the mysterious rise of street artist Banksy from Bristol, England, to across the globe, this may be the class for you.

PHI 325 – Existentialism

Do you spend hours pondering the meaning of life? If you do, then you will find yourself in great company in this philosophy class. PHI 325 is available to juniors, seniors and students who have taken a PHI class before who want to take advantage of their time at college to explore new schools of thought. Through the words of classic writers Nietzsche, Kierkegaard, Beauvoir and more, this class is a chance to debate and decide the purpose of living, if there is any purpose at all.

COM 427 — Social Media for Communicators

If you think you know everything there is to know about social media, think again. This course, which is available to juniors and seniors in the Newhouse School of Public Communications, allows you to understand how to use social media strategically and communicate digitally in a professional setting. In addition to learning new ways to use social media, students will also learn how to analyze digital content and make use of this data. If you’re thinking about pursuing social media as a career in the future — or just want to brush up on your Twitter game — consider adding this class to your fall schedule.