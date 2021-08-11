SU to retire 3 women’s jerseys for 1st time in university history

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse Athletics will retire four alumni jerseys during the 2021-22 academic year.

The group is composed of lacrosse player Katie Rowan Thomson, basketball player Felisha Legette-Jack and rower Anna Goodale — the first three women to have their numbers in the rafters at Syracuse — as well as current men’s lacrosse head coach and former player Gary Gait.

Thomson (#21) played for the Orange from 2006 to 2009 and finished as Syracuse’s all-time leading scorer in points (396), the ninth-most points in the history of the sport. She was also a Tewaaraton Award Finalist in 2008 when she helped lead the Orange to their first Final Four appearance in team history.

Legette-Jack (#33) finished her Syracuse career by leading the Orange in all-time points, rebounds and field goals made from 1984 to 1989. During her freshman year, she catapulted the Orange to their first Big East championship. She’s currently the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Buffalo.

Advertisement



Goodale, who rowed at Syracuse from 2002 to 2005, was at the forefront of the first SU team to qualify for the NCAA Championship in 2002. As a member of the Olympic rowing team in 2008, Goodale won the gold medal in the women’s eight. She starred on the U.S. national team for eight years.

Gait led the Orange to three straight NCAA championships from 1987 to 1990. He finished his career as the all-time leader in goals scored (192) and is coming off coaching the women’s lacrosse team to the 2021 NCAA title game. Since the conclusion of his playing career, Gait’s #22 has been given to the most impactful player on the men’s lacrosse team, and now it will be in the rafters of the newly renovated Dome.