Syracuse adds 3-star guard Quadir Copeland to 2022 recruiting class

Quadir Copeland has announced his commitment to Syracuse on Instagram. The three-star guard joins the Orange’s Class of 2022 alongside four-star commits Justin Taylor and Kamari Lands.

Copeland chose Syracuse over Maryland, DePaul, Miami and Penn State, among others. He’s the 140th best recruit in his class, according to 247Sports, and the 24th-best combo guard.

Copeland announced he was transferring from Life Center Academy in New Jersey to IMG Academy in Florida this spring. Center Jesse Edwards and incoming freshman Benny Williams also attended IMG Academy.

Syracuse extended an offer to Copeland in November 2020, and Copeland took his official campus visit in late June. According to 247Sports’ recruiting timeline, Syracuse was the only school that Copeland officially visited.

During that visit, Copeland said he got to have dinner at head coach Jim Boeheim’s house and spend time with the whole team. That experience was important, Copeland said, because Boeheim and the players treated him like he was already going to Syracuse.

“It just felt like a family there,” Copeland told Sports Illustrated Syracuse.

The 6-foot-6, 175 pound guard has been in contact with assistant coach Gerry McNamara — who recruited him — and Boeheim.

Class of 2022 four-star forward Chance Westy also listed the Orange as one of his top-10 schools.

The Orange added Williams along with three transfers this offseason: Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Symir Torrence. SU will open their season on Nov. 9 against Lafayette in the Carrier Dome after two exhibition games.