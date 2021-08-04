Syracuse men’s basketball finalizes 2021-22 nonconference schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After announcing a game against Villanova in the 2021 Jimmy V Classic, Syracuse’s nonconference schedule is now set.

Syracuse will play 13 nonconference opponents, with the schedule featuring matchups with old Big East rivals Villanova and Georgetown and also local rivals Colgate and Cornell.

The Orange tip-off their season with a pair of exhibition games against Pace and Le Moyne College on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1 respectively.

Syracuse begins its regular season with a three-game homestand. The Orange host Lafayette on Nov. 9. After that, SU plays Drexel on Nov. 14 and Colgate — the most frequent opponent in Syracuse history — on Nov. 20. Due to the pandemic, the two teams did not play each other last season, snapping a streak of 26 straight years of playing each other. The Orange have won the last 54 games against Colgate.

Syracuse will head to the Bahamas during Thanksgiving week to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The tournament features longtime rivals UConn, defending national champions Baylor, as well as Arizona State, Auburn, Michigan State, Loyola-Chicago and VCU. Syracuse last participated in the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2015 when the Orange won the tournament. This year, SU’s first opponent is VCU on Nov. 24.

After the Battle 4 Atlantis, Syracuse returns home to host Indiana in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 30.

Following the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Syracuse renews its rivalry with Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7. The Orange lead the all-time series against the Wildcats 39-33 but lost the most recent matchup in 2014.

After playing Villanova, Syracuse will play another former rival, traveling to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C to play Georgetown on Dec. 11. Syracuse leads the all-time series 52-44, with the Orange winning last season’s matchup at home, 74-69.

Rounding out the nonconference slate for the Orange are two games against Lehigh and Cornell. Lehigh visits the Carrier Dome on Dec. 18, while new transfer Jimmy Boeheim squares off with his old team, Cornell, on Dec. 21.