2 SU athletic administrators no longer employed as Hillsman investigation continues

Kimberly Keenan-Kirkpatrick and Cedric Solice, two Syracuse athletic administrators, are no longer employed by Syracuse University, according to a report from syracuse.com.

The unemployment news comes amid an external investigation into the culture of the school’s women’s basketball program and the accusations of bullying and harassment against former head coach Quentin Hillsman following a story from The Athletic.

A university spokesperson confirmed to syracuse.com that Keenan-Kirkpatrick, the deputy athletics director/senior woman administrator, and Solice, the director of program management and development, are no longer employed by Syracuse University.

Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, did not specify whether Keenan-Kirkpatrick and Solice were fired, resigned or had their contracts expire, citing university policy, syracuse.com reported.

A follow-up article published by The Athletic on Tuesday named Keenan-Kirkpatrick as a witness to Hillsman’s misconduct. The article described how Keenan-Kirkpatrick, along with several members of the athletic department, school administration and faculty had fielded complaints from former players over the past 10 years.

In the article, one unnamed former player detailed a story of Keenan-Kirkpatrick missing an interview where the player planned to complain about the team’s culture. The player told The Athletic that Keenan-Kirkpatrick said she would reschedule the meeting but never did.

Another unnamed source in the article said Keenan-Kirkpatrick watched Hillsman berate the team after a loss, appearing unconcerned.

No named or obvious references in either article by The Athletic pointed to Solice, who has been with the women’s program since 2006.

Two days after Hillsman’s resignation, the university announced that associate head coach Vonn Read would serve as acting head coach for the 2021-22 season.

Ronnie Enoch, the director of recruiting and athlete performance for the team, is also no longer employed by the university, syracuse.com reported. Both Hillsman and Enoch were the subject of the initial article published by The Athletic detailing misconduct and inappropriate behavior.