SU implements 4-tier masking framework as 90% students, employees vaccinated

Syracuse University will adopt a four-tier COVID-19 alert system and masking requirements.

This framework was designed to dynamically modify the university’s masking requirements based on rates of new infection, testing data and contact tracing information to the campus and local community, said J. Michael Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in a campus-wide email Friday.

The decision comes three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions designated Onondaga County as having a “high” rate of COVID-19 transmission. Haynie said in the email that more than 90% of the university’s combined student and employee population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The four levels of SU’s COVID-19 alert and correlated masking requirements are color-coded. SU is currently on blue-level alert.

The university defines the color-coded levels as follows:

A green-level alert indicates a low level of transmission risk on campus. At this level, unvaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus are required to wear masks indoors at all times as well as outdoors when in the presence of others. Masks are optional for people who are vaccinated.

A yellow-level alert indicates a moderate level of transmission risk on campus. Masks are required indoors on campus for unvaccinated people as well as outdoors in the presence of others. Masks are recommended for vaccinated people indoors in the presence of others and outdoors in large groups.

A blue-level alert indicates an elevated level of transmission risk on campus. Masks are required for all people — regardless of their vaccination status — during academic instruction. The university may also require all people to wear masks during non-academic events on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, masks are recommended for vaccinated people indoors in the presence of others and outdoors in large groups.

A red-level alert indicates a high level of transmission risk on campus. At this level, all vaccinated and unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors at all times and outdoors when other people are present. The only exceptions to wearing masks at this level are when students are in their own dorm rooms and when vaccinated employees are alone in private spaces or working outdoors independently.

Per New York state laws regarding masks on public transit and in health care facilities, the university will continue to require masks on public transit, the Barnes Center at The Arch and the Kimmel testing center, according to the email. The mask requirements at the Carrier Dome will be made based on local and state public health orders, independent of SU’s color-coded levels.