SU will hold classes at normal capacity this fall

Syracuse University will hold classes at normal capacity this fall as the university plans to resume in-person instruction.

The university will also continue to hold isolation, quarantine and contact tracing procedures for students who test positive or have been in close contact with someone who tests positive, said Chris Johnson, associate provost for academic affairs, in an SU news release. Unvaccinated SU community members must continue to wear masks and get tested every week.

While SU will not share the vaccination or exemption status of individual students to faculty members, the university will let them know through Orange SUccess which students in their classes are required to wear masks. However, any student or faculty member who wants to wear a mask can do so, the news release stated.

SU announced on Aug. 2 that it will once again require masks indoors as a result of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

As of July 9, about 73% of people 18 years old and older in Onondaga County have been fully vaccinated and around 78% have had at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At SU, 97% of faculty and nearly 90% of students have been fully vaccinated as of June 23.