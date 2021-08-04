Women's Basketball
2 top-50 recruits decommit from Syracuse women’s basketball
Corey Henry | Senior Staff Photographer
Shayeann Day-Wilson and Latasha Lattimore have decommitted from Syracuse women’s basketball program two days after Quentin Hillsman’s resigned as head coach.
Day-Wilson and Lattimore — teammates at Royal Crown Academy in Canada — will enter the transfer portal according to Patrick Shaw, the director of basketball operations at Royal Academy. Shaw did not specify their reasons for decommitting to Syracuse.
Day-Wilson, a 5-foot-5 point guard and four-star recruit, is the No. 41 recruit in the Class of 2021. She’s considered Canada’s top women’s point guard by CROWN Scout. As a junior at Crestwood Prep, she averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
Lattimore, a 6-foot-4 forward and four-star recruit, ranked No. 38 overall in the Class of 2021 and the ninth-best forward in Canada. She averaged 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in her junior year at Crestwood Prep.
The pair led Crestwood Prep to back-to-back Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association High School championships. They both committed to Syracuse in 2020 after receiving over 100 NCAA Division 1 offers.
On Aug. 4, Syracuse University announced Vonn Read will serve as the acting head coach for Syracuse women’s basketball for the 2021-22 season. Read served as an associate head coach under Hillsman.
Published on August 4, 2021 at 2:27 pm
