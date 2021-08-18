Lawsuit alleges SU’s website fails to meet federal accessibility standards

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A prospective Syracuse University student has filed a class-action lawsuit against the university alleging its website fails to meet federal accessibility standards.

The lawsuit, filed in New York Southern District Court on July 19, claims that SU has failed to make its website compatible with computer screen reader programs, depriving individuals who are blind or visually-impaired from accessing the site.

The plaintiff is requesting an injunction that would require SU to take all the steps necessary to make its website accessible.

SU does not comment on pending litigation, said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, in a statement to The Daily Orange.

SU’s failure to design, construct, maintain and operate its website to be fully accessible to the plaintiff and other blind or visually-impaired people is a violation of the plaintiff’s rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the lawsuit alleges.

SU’s website poses “significant barriers” for users with disabilities, including inadequate alternate text to describe images and broken hyperlinks, the lawsuit claims.

The university’s inaccessible website prevented the plaintiff from exploring its offerings and expenses and, ultimately, prevented them from applying, the plaintiff claims.

The requested injunction would require SU to retain a qualified consultant to assist in improving the accessibility of its website and ensure all employees involved in website and content development participate in web accessibility training, according to the lawsuit. It also would require the university to post a web accessibility policy on its website accompanied by an email address, instant messenger and toll-free phone number to report accessibility-related problems.

In June, Chancellor Kent Syverud approved the second phase of recommendations made by SU’s Disability External Review Committee, which includes enhancing the accessibility of the university’s website in “a systematic way.” The committee, which is composed of faculty, staff and students, was established at Syverud’s request in April 2018 following an expert accessibility audit.