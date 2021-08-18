Syracuse incoming freshman Laura Salmeron enrolls at Loyola

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse incoming freshman Laura Salmeron enrolled at Loyola University today, two weeks after Quentin Hillsman’s departure as head coach.

The 5-foot-8 guard is the fifth player to leave the team since Hillsman’s resignation. Hillsman’s departure came after a report from The Athletic came out earlier this offseason which revealed allegations of bullying against the veteran head coach.

Salmeron was recruited by the Orange in 2020, but she stayed in her home country of Spain throughout the past year due to the pandemic. Salmeron was listed as a 3-star recruit by ESPN.

Former USC guard Shalexxus Aaron re-entered the transfer portal yesterday. SU has lost 16 players this offseason, including Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year Kamilla Cardoso, who committed to South Carolina.

Advertisement



There are only two incoming freshmen — Nyah Wilson and Julianna Walker — left on the roster.

Vonn Read was promoted to acting head coach after serving as Hillsman’s associate head coach for the last eight seasons. Read’s team currently features only 10 active players.