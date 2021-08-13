Katie McEachern joins Syracuse softball as assistant coach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse softball hired Katie McEachern as an assistant coach on Shannon Doepking’s staff for the 2022 season. The former shortstop joins the Orange after three seasons as an assistant at Fordham University.

McEachern played under Doepking while Doepking was the coach of Dartmouth. The incoming assistant coach was a member of the 2014 and 2015 Ivy League championship teams, and she hit .444 with an on-base percentage of .572 during her two seasons under Doepking. After graduating, she played and coached professionally in Sweden and was later invited to play for the Canadian National Team.

“Coach Doepking has been a mentor of mine these last seven years, and I can’t wait to be a part of the culture she’s creating at Syracuse,” McEachern said.

With Fordham, McEachern developed hitters and their approaches, leading to a 2021 lineup that slugged just under .500 and that batted .312 as a team. During her first season with the Rams, the team won its seventh straight Atlantic 10 championship and earned its ninth bid to the NCAA Regional tournament. McEachern takes over a Syracuse lineup that finished with a combined .217 batting average in 2021 — 267th in Division I NCAA softball.

Advertisement



Prior to Fordham, McEachern was a graduate assistant at Saint Francis University for two seasons, helping the Red Flash to back-to-back NEC Championships and undefeated conference seasons.