Here are 5 news stories you may have missed this summer

From Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation to a new campus masking policy, here are some of the most prominent stories The Daily Orange covered this summer.

Why students are petitioning against SU’s decision to reduce meal swipe options

After Syracuse University removed meal swipe options at campus convenience stores and Schine, students created a petition in late June challenging the updated policy change.

The students who created the petition thought SU’s decision was too restrictive and inequitable.

SU did not respond to the petition or alter their meal swipe policy change despite the petition gaining over 1,850 signatured as of June 20.

Cuomo resigns, SU alumna Kathy Hochul to take over as NY governor

Following months of sexual assault and harassment allegations, former governor Andrew Cuomo stepped aside, and Kathy Hochul became New York’s 57th governor and first female governor.

Hochul earned her bachelor’s degree from SU in 1980 and went on to serve as the representative for New York’s 26th Congressional District from 2011-2013.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was officially sworn in at midnight on Tuesday, August 24.

SU implements 4-tier masking framework as 90% students, employees vaccinated

SU announced in early August that it would be adopting a color-coded masking policy. SU was on the blue-level alert when the university implemented the policy, and it is currently on red-level alert.

At the green-level alert, SU requires non-vaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors as well as outdoors when in the presence of others. For vaccinated students and faculty, masks are optional.

At the yellow-level alert, SU still requires non-vaccinated people wear masks indoors as well as outdoors when in the presence of others. For vaccinated people, masks are recommended indoors and in large outdoor gatherings.

At the blue-level alert, masks are required for academic instruction regardless of vaccination status. SU can also require masks during nonacademic events on a case-by-case basis. Masks are recommended for vaccinated students indoors and in large outdoor gatherings.

At the red-level alert, masks are required indoors at all times regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, masks are required outdoors when in the presence of others. The only exceptions are when students are in their dorm rooms or when faculty are alone in private work spaces.

Demonstrators march for local hiring, environmental justice in I-81 project

On Aug. 14, Syracuse community members marched for economic, racial and environmental justice relating to the Interstate 81 viaduct.

The demonstrators called for I-81 to be removed as quality of living issues such as air pollution raise concern for bordering neighborhoods. Additionally, they advocated for local residents to receive the jobs created by I-81’s removal.

Lawsuit alleges SU’s website fails to meet federal accessibility standards

A class-action lawsuit filed on July 19 by a prospective SU student alleged that the university’s website does not fulfill federal accessibility standards.

The prospective student claimed that the design of SU’s website is not compatible with computer screen reading programs, therefore depriving access to the site to those who are blind or visually-impaired.