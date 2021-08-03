DPS investigating anti-Asian bias incident

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a bias incident that occurred Sunday morning.

At around 8:45 a.m., an unknown man reportedly approached a student on East Genesee Street, made derogatory statements about Asian people and spat in the student’s direction, according to a DPS bias incident report.

The suspect is described as a 50- to 59-year-old man between 5 foot, 8 inches to 5 foot, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a light colored polo shirt, dark trousers and a light gray bucket hat.

DPS is working with the Syracuse Police Department to investigate the incident. Since the incident, DPS has reviewed camera footage and interviewed witnesses.

At this time, there is no reason to believe that the individual who made the derogatory statements is affiliated with SU, DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado said in the report.

“Although this incident happened off campus, our students must feel safe, welcome and respected when out in the broader community,” Maldonado said in the report.

This bias incident is the third reported on or near campus since the end of the spring 2021 semester.

On July 10, a group of students reported being approached by an SUV. The occupants reportedly shouted anti-Semitic language and threw an egg that hit one of the students. And on July 20, flyers containing derogatory language toward Chinese and Black people were discovered in Bird Library.

DPS requested that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the department at 315-443-2224 or report non-emergency information through the Silent Witness tool or the Rave Guardian app.