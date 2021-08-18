The D.O. answers your questions about the fall 2021 semester

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Daily Orange has received more than a dozen questions from readers about Syracuse University’s plans for the fall 2021 semester. Here are the questions we have answers to so far. We will update this page as we learn more information. If you do not see your question answered here, we are still working on getting an answer.

Many of SU’s policies related to COVID-19 prevention procedures are subject to change based on local and state public health orders.

Q: What will the COVID-19 testing schedule look like?

A: Unvaccinated students, faculty and staff are required to receive a COVID-19 test once a week. The Kimmel testing site is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 23-27, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 29. Beginning Aug. 30, the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Q: Will students be able to go into other dorms?

A: Yes, SU and SUNY-ESF students will be able to visit residence halls they don’t live in, Terra Peckskamp, senior director of SU’s Office of Student Living, confirmed. Guests will be limited to current SU or SUNY-ESF community members, with the exception of move-in period.

Q: What are the dorm capacity limits?

A: The maximum number of people allowed in Main Campus residence halls is double the number of bed spaces in the host’s room, Peckskamp confirmed. For example, a double suite cannot have more than four people in the room. For South Campus apartments, the capacity limits are four, six and eight people for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, respectively.

Q: Are all classes in person?

A: On Aug. 9, SU announced in a statement that students will return this fall to “predominantly in-person instruction.” SU will use classrooms at normal capacity, and many courses that were offered online synchronously in the spring 2021 semester are now expected to be held in person.

Q: Could I still take a class remotely if I wanted to?

It is highly unlikely, as classes are predominantly in person this fall. But the university is allowing faculty to use the same “pedagogies,” or methods of teaching, adopted during the pandemic, and those who need to quarantine due to a positive test or exposure will take classes remotely.

Q: How do we submit proof of our vaccination status for games inside the Dome? Do we bring vaccination cards?

A: In accordance with New York state public health guidelines, fans will have to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Attendees must complete an antigen-type test result within six hours, as well as a PCR-type test result within 72 hours prior to entry. It is unclear how fans would show proof of vaccination.

Q: Will dining halls be socially distant, or can we sit next to our friends?

A: SU lifted many of the previous policies in dining centers that were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic and has returned to a “pre-pandemic model of service in many instances,” Jennifer Horvath, communications director of SU’s Business, Finance, and Administrative Services, told The D.O. SU also doesn’t require vaccinated people to practice social distancing indoors.

Q: Do we have to wear masks in dorms?

A: SU outlined four levels of mask-wearing on campus. When there is a moderate risk of transmission on campus, vaccinated people are recommended to wear masks while indoors in the presence of others, and unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors. Students are not required to wear masks in their own dorm rooms on any of the four levels of mask-wearing.

Q: Is Juice Jam happening?

A: University Union confirmed in a statement to The D.O. that Juice Jam will happen this year but did not specify whether it will happen in person or virtually. UU will provide further updates on social media, said Sam Goldstein, University Union’s public relations director.

Q: Will we still have to reserve spots in the Barnes Center?

A: As of June 16, students are no longer required to make reservations for exercising, esports room, climbing wall, indoor track, pool and other services. SU has not said whether or not this policy will change in the fall.

Q: Will gyms require masks?

A: SU is currently on the “BLUE” level of mask-wearing due to elevated risk of transmission on campus. This means masks are recommended for vaccinated people on campus while indoors in the presence of others, including in fitness facilities. Unvaccinated people are required to wear a mask indoors at all times.

Q: Will we have to wear masks in football games?

A: It depends on the COVID alert level, but on the current “BLUE” level, it is recommended that vaccinated people wear masks indoors including in the Carrier Dome, and masks are required for those who are unvaccinated.

Q: Are we allowed to have guests from outside SU?

A: Guests from outside SU are not allowed to visit dorms this fall. Only members of the SU and SUNY-ESF community are allowed to visit residence halls, Peckskamp said. But people who are helping students move in are allowed to enter dorms while wearing a mask.

Q: Will those on South Campus have to wear masks outside?

A: SU is currently on the “BLUE” level of mask-wearing due to elevated risk of transmission on campus. This means masks are recommended for vaccinated people when outdoors in large gatherings. There is no additional guidance related to South Campus.

Q: If the university reaches a “RED” COVID alert level, will classes go online?

A: The COVID alert system only applies to mask wearing requirements, and the university hasn’t specified what will happen with other policies, like mode of instruction, if SU reaches high transmission. For now, the university has left it up to faculty on what mode of instruction to teach their classes, saying they can use “materials you developed during the pandemic.”

Digital managing editor Abby Weiss, news editor Richard J Chang and asst. news editor Kyle Chouinard contributed to this report.