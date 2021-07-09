Syracuse men’s soccer adds 6 players ahead of 2021 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse men’s soccer signed striker Julius Rauch, goalkeeper Lucas Daunhauer, midfielders Luke Biasi and Colin Biros, back Buster Sjoberg and defenseman Christian Curti prior to the 2021 season.

Rauch, 19, comes to SU via the UEFA Youth League where he played with Fortuna Düsseldorfer on the U17 team and Borussia Dortmund on the U19 team. Both teams are associate members of the youth league. Over two years, Rauch appeared in 60 games and scored eight goals. He’ll play alongside Syraucse’s four returning forwards, including rising sophomore Deandre Kerr.

Daunhauer, one of two new transfers, played three seasons with D-II Kentucky Wesleyan as their primary goalie. He started all but four games during his time with the Panthers, amassing a career 79.7% save percentage in the net. He will be the fourth goalkeeper under head coach Ian McIntrye.

Curti arrives at SU after playing two seasons with Marist, whom Syracuse is a perfect 7-0 against. He started all but one game before the Red Fox’s 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Opponents only scored three or more goals three times on Marist’s defense in 2019 and twice in Curti’s freshman season.

After taking the NCAA’s COVID opt-out clause for 2020, Biasi transferred from Memphis. He helped a Tiger defense that won 10 games for the first time since 2011 and that limited the American Athletic Conference’s top five goal scorers to two goals in 2019. Biasi also has played for Atlanta Fire United for six seasons and Georgia United DA for one.

Sjoberg, a transfer from Wofford College, was named to the All-Southern Conference first team and the Southern Conference All-Freshman team after his first year. He finished the 2020-21 season tied second on the Terriers with three goals and six points. Before Wofford, he was the captain of his U19 team in Sweden and coached a soccer team for children with disabilities.

Biros played three seasons with Akron before announcing his transfer to Syracuse. He amassed 20 points, scoring 10 during his freshman season. He earned All-Mid American Conference honors after scoring one goal and earning three assists in 2020. Biros was ranked No. 44 nationally in the class of 2018 before committing to Akron.

The Orange have yet to announce a schedule for 2021 after going winless in conference play for the second time in four seasons.