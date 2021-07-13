NY State Police to offer help investigating anti-Semitic incident at SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered assistance to Syracuse University and local authorities with the investigation of the most recent bias incident reported near campus.

On July 10, a group of students reported that occupants of a silver SUV shouted anti-Semitic slurs at the group and threw an egg at one of the students, according to SU’s Department of Public Safety.

DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado said at the time that it was unclear whether the perpetrators were affiliated with the university or not.

Cuomo said in a statement today that he has directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to aid DPS’ investigation.

Advertisement



“I want to make clear to the Jewish community across New York that these cowardly acts of hate are not reflective of our values,” Cuomo said in the release. “Anti-Semitism has no place in this state – period.”

This post will be updated with additional reporting.