DPS investigating anti-Semitic incident near Waverly and University Aves

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a bias incident that occurred on Saturday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a group of students reported being approached by a silver SUV near the corner of Waverly and University Avenues. The occupants of the SUV reportedly shouted anti-Semitic language and threw an egg that struck one of the students, according to the bias incident report.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The students did not provide further information about the occupants or the make, model or license plate number of the vehicle.

“Although we have no way of knowing just yet whether the perpetrators are affiliated with our university, one thing is certain, this kind of hate is not welcome in our community,” DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado said in the report.

DPS has met with the individuals impacted in the incident to gather information, offered support resources and services to these individuals and searched the area where the incident reportedly occurred. DPS is currently reviewing camera footage from the incident, according to the report.

Additionally, DPS requested that anyone with additional information come forward. Anyone who has information about this case or others may contact DPS at 315-443-2224 or report non-emergency information through the Silent Witness tool or the Rave Guardian app.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.