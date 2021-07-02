Carrier Dome will return to full capacity, social distancing restrictions lifted
Daily Orange File Photo
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.
Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.
The Carrier Dome will return to full capacity this fall, SU Athletics announced in a release. All capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements that were previously in place due to COVID-19 have been lifted.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans are able to attend, though fans who are unvaccinated must follow New York state’s guidelines for indoor stadiums — they must show proof of a negative PCR test from within 72 hours and an antigen test from within six hours of the event. Masks must be worn by unvaccinated fans who are over 4 years old, too.
This will be the first football and basketball seasons where the general public will see the new Carrier Dome renovations, which underwent a $118 million renovation project last fall. Upgrades included a new video board, audio system and air conditioning.
Syracuse announced a phased return of fans during the lacrosse season. The first was a pilot run, open only to students. Part of the general public returned on April 10 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Dome could allow 10% capacity, allowing parents to watch their kids play for the first time at SU in over a year.
This past year without fans has impacted the greater Syracuse community, including businesses — such as local breweries that sell beer in the Carrier Dome and Marshall Street merchandise sellers — that rely on a gameday influx.
Published on July 2, 2021 at 11:00 am
Contact Roshan: rferna04@syr.edu | @Roshan_f16