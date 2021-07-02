Buddy Boeheim signs deal to sell ‘Buddy Buckets’ merchandise

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse men’s basketball guard Buddy Boeheim signed a deal with The Players Trunk to sell “Buddy Buckets” merchandise.

Boeheim’s deal comes a day after the NCAA officially suspended its rule preventing college athletes from profiting off their name, image and likeness. He is the first college player to sell clothing alongside the licensed trademark of the school, as The Players Trunk has a deal with Syracuse University as well.

The updated NCAA rule allows athletes to profit from endorsements and social media while retaining eligibility. The interim policy avoids play-for-play and prevents schools from paying athletes directly, but college athletes now have the ability to trademark their name like Boeheim did with The Players Trunk merchandise.

Cuse Nation! I'm excited to announce I've teamed up with @theplayerstrunk to bring you my official BUDDY BUCKETS merchandise! Grab your gear now and be on the lookout for more throughout the season 🍊 pic.twitter.com/T0XQKlUZym





— Buddy Boeheim (@Buddy_Boeheim35) July 2, 2021

The slogan “Buddy Buckets” first came into fruition during Syracuse’s NCAA Tournament run during the 2020-2021 season, which featured 30- and 25-point performances from Boeheim in the Orange’s two wins. Boeheim accounted for 28.6% of SU’s offense in March, leading Syracuse to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2018.

Boeheim and his brother Jimmy Boeheim — who transferred to Syracuse in April — also signed deals with Cameo, an app that allows fans to pay for personalized messages from their favorite celebrities and athletes. Additionally, SU has partnered with INFLCR, an app that helps college athletes build their brand, gain sponsorships and profit off of social posts, in preparation for the new NIL policy.