Alan Griffin to play for Los Angeles Lakers’ summer league team

Former Syracuse basketball forward Alan Griffin will join the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League, according to a report from Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog.com.

Despite having a year left of NCAA eligibility, Griffin tested NBA waters, signed with an agent and entered his name in the NBA Draft. After the first and second round on Thursday, Griffin went undrafted.

According to reports, Griffin has agreed to play with the Lakers this summer.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds and led the Orange with 46 blocked shots. Griffin transferred to Syracuse after playing two seasons at the University of Illinois. He started all but one game for the Orange in the 2020-21 season.

At Illinois, Griffin was one of the most efficient scorers in the nation but was exclusively a spot-up shooter off the bench. He decided to transfer to Syracuse after his sophomore season in search of a larger role.

After arriving in Syracuse, he scored a team-high 18.4 points per game during the first five games last season. Griffin struggled in conference play, exploding with 28 and 26 points in some nights but scoring as low as four or five points in others. The inconsistency continued into the postseason when Griffin scored only three points in Syracuse’s ACC Tournament loss to Virginia.

The Lakers commence NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas on Aug. 8 against the Phoenix Suns.