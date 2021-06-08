5 Syracuse players earn IWLCA All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Five Syracuse players made this year’s IWLCA All-American teams, with Meaghan Tyrrell and Sarah Cooper earning first-team honors.

After Megan Carney and Emily Hawryschuk suffered ACL tears during the season, Tyrrell took on a larger offensive role for the Orange and led the team in goals (68), assists (44) and points (112). Cooper was a force on SU’s defense this season, with a team-high 48 ground ball pickups this year.

Despite missing all of the postseason, Carney was named a second-team All-American. Carney was Syracuse’s leading scorer before she suffered a torn ACL against Boston College in the second to last game of the regular season. She had the third-best goals per game average in the ACC (3.77), with 49 goals and 20 assists this season.

Asa Goldstock and Ella Simkins earned spots on the third team, and they were both chosen in Athletes Unlimited’s inaugural college draft.

Advertisement



Goldstock was the first off the board for Syracuse in the 13-player draft, going fourth overall. She finished her career at Syracuse as the leading saves leader (663), breaking Liz Hogan’s record of 660 in the Orange’s NCAA Championship loss to Boston College. Goldstock also had the third-best saves percentage in the ACC at 43.4%, including 159 saves this year.

Simkins went 12th overall in the draft as the fourth and final defender selected. Simkins was at the forefront of Syracuse’s defense for the past three seasons, including the 2020 season when SU led the nation only allowing 7.00 goals per game. This year Simkins caused a team-high 35 turnovers and she picked up 43 ground balls for the third-best mark in ground balls on the team. Simkins’ biggest strength came in the draw circle, as she led the team this season with 88 draw controls.

The Orange had the second-most players drafted in this year’s Athletes Unlimited selections with two, trailing North Carolina’s four draftees. The players selected do not have a team yet since the Athletes Unlimited league is in its inaugural season. Instead, before each week, the four players leading in the individual points leaderboard will draft teams from the pool, with teams changing continuously.

While Goldstock and Simkins kick-start their professional careers, Syracuse women’s lacrosse is going through several changes. After the retirement of men’s lacrosse coach John Desko, former SU women’s lacrosse head coach Gary Gait made the switch into Desko’s position. Former assistant coach Caitlin Defliese was named the interim head coach for the Orange as they try to find a permanent replacement for Gait.