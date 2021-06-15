SU lifts restrictions on in-person gatherings, building capacity

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University has lifted multiple COVID-19 restrictions, including those on large gatherings, capacity in campus facilities and health condition self-reporting.

Students, faculty and staff who visit on-campus buildings are no longer required to fill the daily health questionnaire through the online patient portal, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation J. Michael Haynie said in a campus-wide email Tuesday. SU suggests people continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and stay home if they are ill.

SU has also lifted gathering restrictions at in-person events, said Haynie. The university will no longer limit the capacity of campus facilities with exceptions of the Carrier Dome and public transportation.

This decision was made following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement, which lifted coronavirus restrictions statewide and said that 70% of adults in New York have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the email.

People who are not fully vaccinated are still subject to SU’s mask and social distancing mandates, as well as the weekly testing requirement, Haynie said. Masks will still be required for accessing health care facilities, including the Barnes Center at the Arch and the Kimmel COVID-19 testing center.

Previously, SU lifted the mask and social distancing mandate for fully vaccinated students both indoors and outdoors following the guidance from New York state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The university announced in early April that it will require all students who visit on-campus facilities to be fully vaccinated starting June 1. Students are required to receive a vaccine that is approved by the World Health Organization.

As of Tuesday, 97% of faculty and staff eligible for benefits and nearly 90% of students who will be on campus this summer are fully vaccinated, according to the email.