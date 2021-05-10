White people, why did we stop fighting for Black lives?

Political activism was an important part of 2020. There were protests, a presidential election and a push for greater discourse and education surrounding racism and privilege. People marched together, chanting “Black Lives Matter.” People protested and petitioned for real change.

But nearly a year later, where is this energy?

For many white people, this activism only lasted a few months before we stopped protesting and learning about the Black Lives Matter movement. Those few months of passion almost seem forgotten by many.

Many white people also participated in performative initiatives such as the blackout on social media but didn’t follow their social media posts with continued action. Perhaps they participated in performative activism to be part of the “in-crowd.” Still, many treated the Black Lives Matter movement like a trend.

It is very important for white people to ask ourselves why we stopped actively fighting for Black lives. Maybe, to ask ourselves that question, we have to first understand our motives to participate in the Black Lives Matter movement in the first place.

Advertisement



One reason a lot of white people are complacent in injustice is the desire to return to our lives, even if it means disregarding the racism that our country is built upon. We don’t want to consider the fact that we perpetuate systemic racism every day without intending to. Because we don’t have to think about racism every day and because it doesn’t affect us, we don’t acknowledge our privilege or address our implicit biases and the inherent racism we all carry with us.

When white people think about a racist person, we often think of a white supremacist being overtly and unapologetically racist. But that’s not the only form of racism. Perfectly good and well-meaning people can do something racist just as easily as any stereotypical Karen.

Saying someone looks “exotic,” touching or asking to touch a Black person’s hair, wearing clothes from a culture that is not your own, asking where someone is really from or denying being racist are all forms of racism. Whether we acknowledge it or not, we all benefit from the systemic racism that is embedded in our country.

Although we will continue to benefit from racism until the system is fixed, we can change some of our actions and behaviors to support Black people. One small but important thing we as white people can do is listen to Black creators and Black leaders.

On YouTube, you should follow Black people and people of color such as Marques Brownlee, a creator on YouTube who reviews new technology, and Andreas Brooks, a fashion and beauty influencer who creates DIYs for hair, makeup and clothes.

On TikTok, one of my favorite creators is Jordan Simone, also known as jordxn.simone. She discusses Black issues and does beautiful makeup. Rynn Star (rynnstar) is another TikTok creator who makes authentically funny content, sings and addresses a wide scope of political issues. Following these people is one way you can listen, learn from and promote Black voices.

Additionally, having more Black people in positions of power helps to change the system that has treated Black people as less than white people for generations. We should give up our own positions of power to give Black people the platform that white people and systemic racism blocked them from attaining.

Another important way to move forward from America’s racist past and present is through legislation. It is on you to keep up to date on what laws are going through Congress and what policies are being implemented at a local level. It is your civic duty to contact your representatives and tell them what you want passed.

There is currently a bill in Congress called the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which, if passed, will implement hate crime reporting hotlines and create crime reduction programs to prevent and respond to hate crimes. If you want to make a difference right now and help get this law passed, call your representative and let them know. Take initiative, even when it’s not “trendy” to do so.

As white students at Syracuse University — a predominantly white institution — we have a responsibility to actively address our implicit biases. We should never stop fighting for Black lives.

Melanie Wilder is a freshman information management and technology major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at mewilder@syr.edu.