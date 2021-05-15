Syracuse finishes 3rd in ACC Championships, all boats medal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

No. 11 Syracuse women’s rowing saw all five of its boats medal in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship in Clemson, South Carolina. SU finished third in the team point standings behind No. 3 Virginia and No. 17 Duke. The Orange have previously finished third in the standings four times at the conference championship (2014, 2015, 2016, 2019) and have two second-place finishes as well (2017, 2018).

In the grand finals, SU’s best finishes came from the 2nd varsity 4 and 2nd varsity 8 boats, who both finished second behind Virginia. The Orange’s varsity 8, 3rd varsity 8, and varsity 4 finished third, trailing Virginia and Duke who finished first and second, respectively in all events. The Cavaliers swept the grand finals in all five events.

On Friday, SU’s varsity 4, 2nd varsity 4, and 2nd varsity 8 boats finished first in preliminary heats. The varsity 8 and 3rd varsity 8 placed second, highlighted by Duke’s .958 second win over the Orange varsity 8. The strong finishes allowed SU to qualify for the grand finals held earlier this morning.

SU’s varsity 8 6-seat, Megan Varcoe, earned All-ACC first team honors, while 5-seat, Lucy Pearce, was named to the All-ACC second team.

Syracuse has the opportunity to receive one of 12 at-large bids to the NCAA championships. SU has seven NCAA championships appearances, with four team showings and three at-large varsity 8 bids. The Orange’s best finish was in 2001, when the team placed sixth. This year’s NCAA selection show is scheduled for Tuesday.