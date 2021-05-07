SU will offer semesterly, unlimited meal plan options for fall 2021

Syracuse University will offer semesterly and unlimited meal plan options instead of weekly meal plans starting the 2021-22 academic year.

The “block” meal plan will give students a set number of meals for the entire semester, according to an SU News release. Unlike the weekly meal plan that is reset every week, students will be able to use the “block” plan at their own pace throughout the semester.

SU’s Housing, Meal Plan, and ID card Services Office will offer three different block plans: 220 meals, 130 meals and 85 meals per semester.

“The new options roughly correspond with the old 14-, 10- and 5-meals-per-week plans, respectively,” the news release said.

Unlimited meal plan options will also be introduced for the first time. This will give students the opportunity to swipe into dining halls as often as they need.

“Students on these plans will be able to swipe into a campus dining center (Ernie Davis, Shaw, Sadler, Graham and Brockway) as often as they would like — increasing flexibility for students who may just want to pop in to grab a coffee or a muffin for breakfast before class, or to return to the dining center to grab an ice cream bar after dinner,” the release said.

Beginning July 6, funds from SUpercard FOOD and PLUS accounts will be merged into a single ‘CUSE Cash account available on the SU I.D. card and the GET app. This can be used to purchase food and other items on campus at various locations.

Left-over ‘CUSE Cash funds for faculty and staff accounts will rollover into the following year. But students’ ‘CUSE Cash accounts will not rollover.

Students can begin to sign up for meal plans for the 2021-22 academic year, starting May 10.