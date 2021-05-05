Students are burnt out. We needed a spring break.

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Students are more burnt out this semester than ever before. The spring semester at Syracuse University offered no spring break and only two wellness days. A year into a pandemic, which has caused isolation and a deterioration in people’s mental health, a semester without any breaks was the last thing SU students needed.

SU administrators were pushed to give students two wellness days, which is better than nothing. But it is still extremely tiring to work for months with only two weekdays off from classes. SU decided to give us a random Tuesday and Wednesday as a break instead of an actual weeklong break that we need for our mental and physical wellbeing.

Finals loom ahead for students, and after a particularly exhausting semester, SU should provide its students with additional resources and opportunities to recharge and take care of their mental health so they may finish the semester on a high note.

Taking breaks throughout the semester can improve memory, give people more energy, reduce stress, improve health and boost performance and creativity, according to psychologists. All of these factors are essential to a student’s education.

While many professors are understanding of situations where students struggling with the effects of the pandemic need to take time off or have extra days to complete coursework, there is only so much leeway they can give students.

Not only is a semester without a spring break stressful and tiring for students, but it’s also difficult for most faculty. Professors could use spring break to take care of themselves or spend time with their families. SU has not provided them with any similar reprieve.

Considering SU’s perspective, it makes sense that the university cancelled spring break. For public health reasons, it’s wise to keep students from traveling, especially as COVID-19 cases surged in late January. But students have traveled regardless, and spikes in cases have come and gone. Though the decision to not have a spring break makes sense from SU’s point of view, the university could have allocated five wellness days and spread them throughout the semester.

There is no going back to the start of the semester to make SU give us more time off. But there are things people can do to improve their mental health ahead of finals.

You can workout, reduce the amount of coffee you drink and spend time with friends, even if it’s just studying together. You can also call your family, try your best not to procrastinate and take breaks. While these things may seem silly and overused, they can actually improve your wellbeing. Even reaching out and scheduling an appointment with a counselor at the Barnes Center at The Arch could be a step in the right direction.

SU needs to take the feedback from both students and faculty about this semester seriously, with an understanding of how important it is to have a weeklong break each semester. Students, faculty and staff needed a break.

Melanie Wilder is a freshman information management and technology major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at mewilder@syr.edu.