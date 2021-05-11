SU softball players defend coach Shannon Doepking

Editor’s note: The D.O. published a story Monday detailing allegations of verbal abuse, hazing and mistreatment against Syracuse softball coach Shannon Doepking. Below are two letters to the editor from current players on the team responding to that story.

Lailoni Mayfield ‘21, #23

Playing under Coach Doepking is empowering. She allows us to express our emotions while holding us to a standard that challenges us to be better competitors and humans. An example of this are the values she brought when she got hired — being selfless, accountable and giving 100% effort.

All I ask is that you validate and raise awareness for the experiences and opinions of current players the same way you shared the former players’. In no way am I discrediting the former players’ emotions or beliefs. I am providing my perspective as someone who has also played under Coach Doepking because it is not appropriate to misrepresent her character.

I don’t believe having to roll the dice was hazing. I think as Division I athletes who are young adults, we’re expected to be responsible and remember our equipment, and at any program there will be punishments for forgetting something. (I, along with many other players, never had to roll the dice because our actions didn’t require a punishment.) Social media passwords were never shared with the coaching staff. Yes, no social media for a week was one of the punishments, but players would voluntarily share their password with another teammate to maintain streaks, etc., if desired.

The impact that she has had on my life will be everlasting. Coach Doepking has demonstrated nothing but loyalty and love to her players. She is not the person these allegations are attempting to portray her as. She has wiped my tears in my lowest moments and celebrated my successes with me in my highest moments. She holds me accountable while pushing me to be better in every aspect, daily. The bond we have developed will not end when my time in Syracuse ends. I am thankful that Coach Doepking came to Syracuse, and I believe she is developing us into strong, independent women.

I have personally underperformed this year, yet Coach Doepking has never shamed me or called me names.

We didn’t stay in a cockroach-infested Airbnb. The room that had termites was mine and Miranda Hearn’s, and she let us sleep in the coaches’ Airbnb to ensure we had a bed and were safe.

Olivia (Liv) Pess ‘24

On May 10, there was an article released regarding the Syracuse University softball team’s head coach Shannon Doepking. The article discussed experiences with Coach Doepking and the program as a whole, and with that, I wanted to share my experiences as a current player under coach.

As a freshman outfielder and devoted teammate of the SU softball program, so far in my young career, I have stepped across the chalk lines as a starter for all of one game. I say this because even though I’m not a starter and I do not contribute to the team in the way that many feel would bring them the ultimate happiness in being a part of a Division I softball program, I’m still filled with absolute joy and gratitude when I think about this team and our coach. I truly love it here, and I already owe so much to this program.

The culture and lessons Coach Doepking has implemented for my team and myself, not only as athletes but as people on and off the field, is something I will forever appreciate. I was confident in knowing that regardless of the hardships that come with beginning your college career during a pandemic, my coach and my teammates would have my back.

From the beginning it was made clear in my experience that Coach Doepking valued family and respect, that we work to be great in every aspect of our lives, and above all, we have gratitude for the opportunities that we have earned as student athletes. She has not only begun to build a program that so many girls have hoped for in their lives, but has influenced me to become a better person.

Like many of my incredible teammates, I am excited to continue that virtue under no one other than Coach Doepking.