SPD investigates stabbing on S. Crouse Ave. early Sunday morning

Two men were stabbed during a fight that took place on South Crouse Avenue outside of Orange Crate and Five Guys early Sunday morning. Both men were taken to Upstate University Hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered to be life-threatening, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

At 12:56 a.m., SPD responded to reports of a fight on the 700 block of South Crouse Avenue. Officers conducted an investigation and found that the two men, both of whom are 26 years old, had been stabbed once each in their abdomens.

SPD has “limited suspect information” regarding the altercation at this time. The department is continuing the investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact SPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5222.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, there aren’t any remnants of a fight on the block where the incident was reported.

Asst. news editor Lilli Iannella contributed reporting to this article.