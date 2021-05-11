Syracuse Police Department will crack down on fireworks, dirt bikes

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Syracuse Police Department Chief Kenton Buckner announced Tuesday that the city will implement special police details to crack down on “quality of life” violations, which include fireworks, street racing, dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles.

“The Syracuse Police Department is committed to making our streets safe and free of these disturbances,” Buckner said in a press release. “We’re putting additional enforcement in place now so the offenders get the message: this unsafe and inconsiderate behavior won’t be tolerated,” said Walsh.

The street racing detail has been working with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and the DeWitt Police Department. Since its launch in late-March, the detail that focuses on dirt bikes and ATVs has issued 33 tickets and towed 10 vehicles, Buckner said.

Additionally, fireworks enforcement will begin cracking down on the illegal sale and use of fireworks in the coming weeks, in coordination with the State Police.

Advertisement



Walsh and Buckner also encouraged residents to report illegal quality of life violations.

“The return of warmer weather is bringing back behaviors that make our streets unsafe and create disturbances to quality of life,” Walsh said. “With the community’s cooperation, we can have a more peaceful spring and summer for everyone,” said Buckner.