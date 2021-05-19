8 Syracuse players named to IWLCA All-Region Team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

As Syracuse women’s lacrosse continues its run in the NCAA Tournament, eight members of the team were named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association All-Region team.

Asa Goldstock, Ella Simkins, Sam Swart, Megan Carney, Sierra Cockerille, Sarah Cooper and Meaghan Tyrrell were all named to the All-Region first team, while Kerry Defliese was named to the second team. The eight starters have helped the Orange (15-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast) advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Final and into the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, where SU will face No. 6 seed Florida on Saturday.

As a fifth-year graduate student, Goldstock has started all 18 games for the Orange this season. She has a 9.23 goals-against-average, which is 10th in the nation. Goldstock also has a .454 save percentage and notched a career-high 17 saves against Duke earlier this season. In her fifth season, Goldstock is just 18 saves away from Liz Hogan’s program record of 660 career saves.



Goldstock has been aided this season by the defensive trio of Simkins, Cooper and Defliese, who have helped the Orange record the 10th-ranked scoring defense in the country. All three ranked in the top seven of the ACC in ground balls and caused turnovers. Simkins has also become a presence on the draw circle, as she leads the Orange with 70 draw controls.

Advertisement



Cockerille and Swart are the top two scoring midfielders on the team. In her first season as a starter, Cockerille is tied for second on the team with 25 assists. She’s also set new career-highs in points, goals and ground balls. Swart, meanwhile, is tied for third on the team with 34 goals.

Carney and Tyrrell led the Syracuse offense for most of the season until Carney tore her ACL against Boston College on April 22. Until that game, Carney was the leading goal scorer for Syracuse, and even after missing the last five games, she is still second on the team with 69 points. The Carney and Tyrrell duo combined for 14 goals against Louisville on April 16, with each player scoring seven times.

With Carney out, Tyrrell is now the focal point of the offense and has 96 points, good for seventh on the all-time single-season scoring list. She recently matched her career-high 10 points in the NCAA Tournament opener against Loyola.