No. 4 SU’s varsity 8 defeats top-10 ranked Northeastern, BU, Wisconsin

Courtesy of SU Athletics

SU competed against Northeastern, BU and Wisconsin this past weekend.

By Cole BambiniStaff Writer

No. 4 Syracuse men’s varsity 8 swept No. 3 Northeastern, No. 6 Boston University and No. 10 Wisconsin in a regatta at the Charles River in Boston, Massachusetts this past weekend. SU competed against each school in duel-style races as opposed to a combined race with all crews.

On Saturday morning, SU’s varsity 8 (6:12.595) defeated Northeastern’s (6:18.524) by approximately six seconds. The Orange’s 2nd varsity 8 (6:23.623) was edged out by the Huskies (6:23.389) by 0.3 seconds, and SU’s varsity 4 finished second.

SU competed against Boston University on Saturday evening, where varsity 8 (6:20.1) defeated the Terriers (6:27.3) despite a 12 mph headwind. SU and BU did not compete for the traditional Conlan Cup, which the Terriers currently hold after their 2019 victory. SU’s 2nd varsity 8 comfortably defeated Boston’s by 9.77 seconds, but SU’s varsity 4 placed last. 

Sunday, SU swept Wisconsin in all three events with the varsity 8 defeating the Badgers by four seconds and the 2nd varsity 8 winning by over seven seconds. SU’s varsity 4 won by more than 10 seconds against the Badgers’ A and B Varsity Fours. Sunday’s races against Wisconsin concluded SU’s regular season.

In previous regattas in the season, Syracuse’s varsity 8 and 2nd varsity 8 defeated George Washington on April 18 at the Occoquan Reservoir in Fairfax, Virginia. The Orange varsity 4 placed second in their event against the Colonials. Later that day, both of SU’s varsity 8’s swept Navy, but the varsity 4 placed third against the Midshipmen A and B Varsity 4 crews.

The Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships are scheduled for May 28-29 at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey. 

