Syracuse drops to No. 10 in final regular-season poll

Syracuse ended the regular season at No. 10 in Inside Lacrosse’s weekly rankings, which were released on Monday morning. That’s the second-lowest spot the Orange (7-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) have placed this season, just ahead of No. 11 in week 10. Every other ACC school was ranked in the top five.

SU will head into the NCAA Tournament with a double-digit ranking for the third straight time. In both 2018 and 2019, that led to first-round exits.

SU finished its regular season by beating Robert Morris on Friday, a team that received votes but didn’t crack the top-20 or make the NCAA Tournament. Owen Hiltz set a freshman school record with seven goals against RMU, and fellow starting attacks Stephen Rehfuss and Owen Seebold combined for 13 points.

Two days after that win, the NCAA selection show confirmed Syracuse would be playing in its 13th straight tournament. The Orange have not won a tournament game since 2017 and haven’t reached the Final Four since 2013.

In the first round, SU faces Georgetown, which moved up two spots in this week’s poll to No. 6 after winning the Big East Tournament. The Hoyas were seeded No. 5 for the NCAA Tournament, though. The first round matchup will be played in College Park, Maryland on Saturday.