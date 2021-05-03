5 places in Syracuse to check out before the semester ends

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Hope Cafe

Hope Cafe’s owner Matthew Cullipher spent five years in Peru before returning to the Syracuse area and opening the cafe in Liverpool in 2017. The cafe’s cuisine is a fusion of American, Italian and Peruvian food, with its menu including caprese arepas and the chicharron “sanguich,” a combination of Peruvian meats and sauces on Italian bread.

When you enter the Liverpool cafe, there are organic and fair trade coffee bags on standby, with whole-leaf Japanese tea and Argentinian mate available, too. Don’t expect to break the bank at Hope Cafe — the menu is relatively inexpensive because of the low overhead costs that come with having a staff of volunteers.

Salt City Market

SOULutions Southern Cuisine, a comfort food joint, is located in Salt City Market. Sarah Slavin | Senior Staff Writer

The $25 million glass building on South Salina Street houses over 10 different international food vendors like southern comfort food at SOULutions Southern Cuisine and Vietnamese food with Mamma Hai. Businesses — which were primarily startups — vied for spots against one another in an application process. There is also a Salt City Coffee & Bar, cupcakes and a pie stand, making it a viable option for any time you get hungry studying for finals. The market also hosts the Syracuse Cooperative Market, which offers fresh organic and non-organic produce, meats and other grocery items.

Anyela’s Vineyard

If you’re over 21 and looking for a boozy outdoor activity to do with friends, enjoy the views of Skaneateles Lake at Anyela’s Vineyard. The winery hosts casual tastings with flights of four glasses of either white or red wine chosen by a winemaker for $15. Those who are pickier can also select the four wines that will be on their flight for $20. They also offer small pre-packed charcuterie meats and cheeses to accompany your wine selection. It’s the best opportunity to frolic around the grape vines and enjoy a few glasses of wine on a sunshine-filled day in central New York.

Thanos Import Market

Walking into Thanos Import Market feels like walking into your Italian grandmother’s kitchen around dinnertime. The market, located on Green Street, offers salads, soups and sandwiches, along with a variety of Mediterranean grocery goods. The Green sandwich is Thanos’ take on a caprese with fresh stretch bread and a Balsamic glaze. We recommend calling in your food ahead of time, as the authentic market is tiny and often gets busy during lunchtime. In addition to prepared sandwiches, the market also has deli meats, every type of dried pasta imaginable and cans of authentic Mediterranean olive oil.



The Green and The Hawley looking all fancy! :camera_with_flash:: @syrachews #ThanosImportMarket

A photo posted by thanosimportmarket

Everson Food Truck Fridays

Food Truck Fridays at Everson Community Plaza, in partnership with the Syracuse Food Truck Association, will return Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For students staying near Syracuse over the summer, the weekly events will run until August 27. Customers are encouraged to pre-order food through Street Food Finder and wait for a text saying their food is ready before approaching the truck. But, it is not required and trucks will serve customers in line as well.

Everson Community Plaza will host food trucks every Friday throughout the summer. Sarah Lee | Asst. Photo Editor

Last summer, the event hosted up to five food trucks a week at the community plaza and music. For this year, the Everson Museum will update their website and social media pages each Friday morning with a list of the participating food trucks.